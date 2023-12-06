Home » China-ASEAN International Badminton Open Nanning young players compete on the same stage-Sports-China Engineering Network
Young Badminton Players from China and ASEAN Compete at International Open in Nanning

The China-ASEAN International Badminton Open kicked off on December 5th at the Guangxi Sports Center Gymnasium in Nanning, Guangxi, bringing together young players from the region to compete on the same stage. The event, which lasted for two days, featured clubs from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and China, with players participating in both round robin and knockout stages.

Li Yongbo, a meritorious badminton coach and founder of the LYB brand in China, expressed his excitement for the event, stating that the tournament aims to promote the culture of badminton in Nanning and contribute to the city’s economic and social development.

“We invite outstanding young amateur players from ASEAN countries to participate and communicate through the badminton platform. We hope to improve the level of badminton and let more people pay attention to the sport of badminton,” said Li Yongbo.

Players from the Malaysian SEBC Badminton Club, such as Qiu Peishan, expressed their enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the opportunity to hone their skills and compete at a high-level tournament.

The China-ASEAN International Badminton Open provided a platform for players to showcase their talents and enhance friendship, as badminton continues to have a strong following in Nanning. The city previously hosted the 2019 “Sudirman Cup” World Badminton Mixed Team Championships, further solidifying its reputation as a badminton hub in the region.

The tournament was hosted by the China Badminton Association, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Culture and Tourism Department, Nanning Municipal People’s Government, and hosted by Guangxi Ball Sports Development Center and Nanning Municipal Sports Bureau. With the successful conclusion of the event, the China-ASEAN International Badminton Open continues to contribute to the growth and development of badminton in the region.

