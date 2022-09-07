“Sonic: Unknown Frontier” Opens Ending Song Vandalize Audition MV – Game – cnBeta.COM

Early this morning (September 7th), the SEGA official channel released the game ending song Vandalize of the open world action game “Sonic: Unknown Frontier”. Let’s try it out. The ending song of the game, Vandalize, was produced by the Japanese group “ONE OK ROCK”. It is a song with a sense of speed that matches the cool and handsome image of Sonic character.

In “Sonic Uncharted Frontiers”, you can use the supersonic action unique to the Sonic series to freely gallop across the vast island and experience a new action-adventure that is endless.

This work realizes the evolution of the Sonic game from the level of the level to the free-play form in the “open area” of the world map. In the “open area”, there are many elements such as “battle”, “puzzle solving”, “computer space” waiting for players to experience. With the above elements, players can freely choose the order of play according to their own style.

In the process of Sonic’s progress, he will also face the challenges of many enemies. Use the combat skills you’ve learned during your adventure to take down enemies with sonic combos and experience a refreshing battle that’s unique to Sonic. This work also supports the automatic combo function, which can make a variety of combos with one click, even players who are not good at action games can easily experience the joy of high-speed combat.

Sonic: Frontiers Unknown will be released on November 8 for PC, Xbox, PS and Switch.