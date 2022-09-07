“Sonic: Unknown Frontier” Opens Ending Song Vandalize Audition MV – Game – cnBeta.COM

在《索尼克%20未知边境》中，可以用索尼克系列中独有的超音速动作自由驰骋在广阔的岛屿上，体验无尽纵横的全新动作冒险。

本作实现了索尼克游戏从关卡通关形式到在世界地图的“开放区域”中自由游玩形式的进化。“在开放区域”中，有“战斗”、“解谜”、“电脑空间”等诸多要素等待玩家体验。以上要素，玩家可以根据自己的风格自由选择游玩顺序。

在索尼克前进的过程中，还将面对众多敌人的挑战。运用在冒险过程中学到的战斗技能，以音速连击打倒敌人，体验索尼克独有的爽快战斗。本作还支持自动连击功能，一键即可使出丰富多彩的连击，即使是不擅长动作游戏的玩家也能轻松体验高速战斗的快乐。

《索尼克：未知边境》将于11月8日发售，登陆PC、Xbox、PS和Switch平台。

Early this morning (September 7th), the SEGA official channel released the game ending song Vandalize of the open world action game “Sonic: Unknown Frontier”. Let’s try it out. The ending song of the game, Vandalize, was produced by the Japanese group “ONE OK ROCK”. It is a song with a sense of speed that matches the cool and handsome image of Sonic character.

In “Sonic Uncharted Frontiers”, you can use the supersonic action unique to the Sonic series to freely gallop across the vast island and experience a new action-adventure that is endless.

This work realizes the evolution of the Sonic game from the level of the level to the free-play form in the “open area” of the world map. In the “open area”, there are many elements such as “battle”, “puzzle solving”, “computer space” waiting for players to experience. With the above elements, players can freely choose the order of play according to their own style.

In the process of Sonic’s progress, he will also face the challenges of many enemies. Use the combat skills you’ve learned during your adventure to take down enemies with sonic combos and experience a refreshing battle that’s unique to Sonic. This work also supports the automatic combo function, which can make a variety of combos with one click, even players who are not good at action games can easily experience the joy of high-speed combat.

Sonic: Frontiers Unknown will be released on November 8 for PC, Xbox, PS and Switch.

