Seven projects in Xiamen Torch High-tech Zone started and completed

CATL invests another 13 billion yuan to expand production of new energy batteries in Xiamen

Southeast Net, September 7th (Fujian Daily reporter Lin Zegui correspondent Guan Xuan Lei Yang) Iron arms waved, machinery roared, nearly a hundred construction vehicles were arranged in an orderly manner… On the 6th, the Xiamen Times new energy battery industry with a total investment of 13 billion yuan The base project has ushered in the first phase of construction. This is another innovative practice and important layout that CATL has joined hands with Xiamen to promote green development following the commencement of the Xiamen Xinneng’an lithium-ion battery production base project (Phase I) in December last year.

On the same day, Xiamen organized the major projects of the 22nd CIFIT Xiamen Mission to start and complete major projects, with a total of 30 projects started and completed, with a total investment of 62.4 billion yuan. Among them, 7 projects in Xiamen Torch High-tech Zone (including the headquarters of Tongxiang High-tech Zone) were started and completed, with a total investment of about 18.549 billion yuan.

The projects started and completed in the Torch High-tech Zone cover new energy, electrical appliances and communications, integrated circuits and other fields, including 3 start-up projects and 4 completed projects. The former includes Xiamen Times New Energy Battery Industry Base Project (Phase I), Haichen Lithium Battery Phase II, Torch Huizhi Space Phase II, the latter are Xingchen Science and Technology Park, Xiamen Wei’en Electric Xiang’an New Plant, Stech Technology Park, and Tongxiang General Plant Phase II project. The centralized start and completion of these projects will further help consolidate Xiamen’s construction of a “4+4+6” modern industrial system and comprehensively enhance the core competitiveness of the industry.

As a representative project of this concentrated start and completion, Xiamen Times New Energy Battery Industry Base Project (Phase I) has a total land area of ​​1.1873 million square meters and a total construction area of ​​1.22 million square meters. It mainly builds production lines for power battery systems and energy storage systems. After reaching production, it will strongly promote the formation of new energy power battery industry cluster development in Xiamen.

“The smooth implementation of the project is inseparable from the strong support of governments at all levels and relevant departments, especially the Torch High-tech Zone Management Committee, Tong’an District Committee and District Government, and the whole process of guidance, providing efficient service guarantee for the project, just three months. The land acquisition task has been completed, the progress of land acquisition and field leveling in Xiamen has been refreshed again, and the Xiamen speed and Fujian speed of the development of the new energy industry have been created.” Chen Yuantai, secretary of the Party Committee of Ningde Times, said that Ningde Times will gather core resources and capabilities, as well as the global lighthouse factories. Construction experience, strive to build this project into a world-leading green factory, smart factory, digital factory, and actively introduce upstream and downstream industry chain resources for the development of Xiamen’s new energy industry, helping Xiamen and even Fujian grow into an important pole of my country’s new energy industry .

In recent years, Xiamen has closely followed the development of the times, actively deployed new materials, new energy and other emerging industries, looking for the intersection of dual-carbon strategy and urban development, and seizing the commanding heights of economic development. “A project is a growth point, and a batch of projects is a growth pole.” Sui Guoyu, deputy director of the Torch High-tech Zone Management Committee, said that in the Ningde era, Haichen Lithium Power, China Innovation Aviation and other tens of billions of new energy industry projects have landed one after another. Later, the Torch High-tech Zone focused on the development needs of the new energy industry chain, extended the chain to strengthen the chain, and aimed at precise investment promotion in the upstream and downstream of the industry. At present, there have been enterprises such as Enjie, Times Electric Service Power Exchange Business Headquarters, and Jereh silicon carbon anode materials. Settled in Xiamen, key projects such as battery structural parts are also in progress. The Torch Management Committee will do its best to ensure the service and ensure the early completion, early production and early effect of the project. At the same time, it will work with leading enterprises to give full play to their respective advantages, jointly cultivate upstream and downstream supporting industries, and strive to create a more The new energy industry cluster with competitive advantages strives to quickly build another new industrial chain of 100 billion yuan in Xiamen, injecting new momentum into high-quality development beyond.