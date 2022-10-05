After the PS5 launch, while we’ve seen some new console exclusives like Ratchet and Clank: Separation, Demon’s Souls: Remastered, and Dead Return, most PlayStation first-party games have so far been They’re all still cross-generational, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon: West End all coming to PS4.

In Sony’s current game list, there is no officially confirmed cross-platform game after “God of War: Ragnarok”, but this is not a sure thing. In an interview with the media, PlayStation studio boss Hermen Hulst said that Sony does not want to leave the PS4’s huge user base behind, and may continue to provide games for this platform. Whether the next game is cross-platform will be based on The specific game is judged.

He said: “We certainly don’t want to forget the thousands of gamers on the PS4 console, and we also promise to continue to provide great game works for these players. Next, we will evaluate and judge according to the specific game.”

Of course, apart from “God of War: Ragnarok”, there is no Sony first-party masterpiece with a confirmed launch date. There are also “Marvel Spider-Man 2” and “Marvel Wolverine”, which are currently planned to be exclusive to the PS5 platform. However, “God of War: Ragnarok” and “GT Racing 7” were also said to be PS5 exclusives at the beginning, so there is still a possibility that Sony will change its mind.