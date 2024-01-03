Sonya Cortés Accuses Theft of OnlyFans Content on Social Media

Presenter Sonya Cortés Accuses Unauthorized Use of Content on OnlyFans

Sonya Cortés, a well-known presenter, has accused someone on social media of stealing her content from the adult platform OnlyFans to sell it without her authorization. In a post on her social networks, the entertainer denounced that one or several unknown people created a page on the platform to sell her content without her consent.

Cortés expressed her frustration in a statement, saying, “I have worked so hard in this life to have, not to have, to have again and to continue working for my own without taking away or hurting anyone and there are always bad, envious people, bad boys, bad milk, bad vibe, and poisoned people who do not have anything to do with their miserable lives but they want to come mess with one’s. This profile that I present here is false, it does not belong to me, they are charging money because they have a link for that and they are stealing my content.”

Furthermore, she clarified that she does not have a registered account on the social network in question and urged her followers not to support the unauthorized use of her content.

This incident comes after Cortés had announced the launch of her OnlyFans account in December. In an interview with host Jorge “Molusco” Pabón, Cortés had revealed that she was considering joining OnlyFans due to the demand for her content.

The presenter is now seeking legal action against the unauthorized use of her content and has urged her fans and followers to report the fraudulent page.