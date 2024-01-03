They turned a Ford sports car into a very stylish pickup truck

American Man Creates Unique Mustang Truck GT100 by Merging Ford Car and Pickup Truck

An American car enthusiast has recently unveiled a unique creation, the Mustang Truck GT100, which combines the best elements of a Ford Mustang car and a pickup truck. The result is a striking fusion of two iconic models from Ford’s automotive history.

In today’s automotive market, pickup trucks are incorporating more and more elements from other vehicle segments in order to offer a well-rounded driving experience. With powerful engines and luxurious features, modern trucks are competing with premium cars and sports vehicles.

Recognizing the potential of fusing elements from different vehicle types, one man decided to take a 2007 Ford Mustang GT and combine it with a 1955 Ford F-100 pickup. The result is the Mustang Truck GT100, a visually captivating and mechanically impressive vehicle.

The man behind this extraordinary transformation is Cal Richard, who chose to maintain the Mustang’s powerful 4.6 naturally aspirated V8 engine and chassis while integrating distinguishing features from the F-100 pickup. The result is a visually stunning and mechanically powerful vehicle that captures the best of both worlds.

Stylistically, the Mustang Truck GT100 features a neo-retro design that preserves the essence of both models. Inside, the vehicle features a mix of elements from both the Mustang and the F-100, creating a warm and inviting interior.

This unique vehicle pays homage to its heritage with elements such as front lights and a distinctive front grille inherited from the sports car. Additionally, the Mustang Truck GT100 features a bonnet opening, voluminous front apron, and a striking rear spoiler, further adding to its visual appeal.

A video showcasing the Mustang Truck GT100 in motion highlights its imposing presence and the powerful roar of its engine. This vehicle goes beyond the conventional sports car, representing a unique fusion of two eras and encapsulating Ford’s timeless essence in every detail.

Share this: Facebook

X

