Challenge Candonga, I ran through our environment: the second edition is underway

The second edition of the “Candonga Challenge, I ran through our environment” half marathon is already underway. The race will traverse the mountainous geographical points of Agua de Oro, Villa Cerro Azul and Candonga (El Manzano),

Organized by the Agua de Oro Environmental Brigade, this second challenge promises to repeat the successful first experience carried out, in 2022, by these fire fighters and caretakers of the environment where more than 800 people participated.

In addition, the date is brought forward to Sunday May 14 and registration is open until the same day for runners to sign up for 3K, 10K and the 21K half marathon.

“One of the novelties is that the 7K race will now be 10K, there will also be paramedical teams, all runners will be insured and the time count will be digitized,” said Marcos Arenas, a member of the Agua de Oro Environmental Brigade.

Desafío Candonga aims to publicize the work carried out by the Brigade and raise funds to be operational in the face of forest fires, and also offer the community an environmentally friendly activity that publicizes the natural wealth of the environment.

“We did the first marathon at the top of our lungs and we improved some details such as the digitization of times and circuits. This second edition is more professionalized. We listen to the concerns of the runners and we carry them out”, says the brigade member.

The participants will run through natural reserves, forests, mountains and rivers, attractive landscapes while they march to the finish line.

solidarity fair

On the property of the Casona there will be a food fair with stalls from institutions such as schools and brigades from the Sierras Chicas corridor. “We ask the collaboration of the runners and family members so that they consume from the stalls because it is for the benefit of these institutions,” says Arenas.

Carbon footprint reduction

The Agua de Oro Environmental Brigade suggests that runners attend the event with the fewest number of vehicles (organizing themselves in groups) and thus contribute to reducing the carbon footprint (total volume of greenhouse gases produced by human activities), action against climate change.

Data to take into account

To register enter Mission Dtx.

Prices: 3K at 760 pesos, 10K at 1,800 pesos and 21K at 3,250 pesos. The shirt is optional and costs 3,000 pesos.

There are also discounts for local teams and runners. For inquiries, enter “Candonga Challenge 2” or write to the email.

Accreditations: Saturday, May 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and those who live more than 50 kilometers can do so on Sunday, May 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Getting there: Ismeria Municipal Historic Casona, Route E-53, Golden Water.

