FGE rejects Chicanas presented by Mayor Miguel Prieto in 8 corruption complaints

*After the recusal of the challenge, the investigations will continue.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) decided to reject the challenge raised by the lawyer Gilda María Portillo Vera, representing Miguel Prieto, in the 8 open cases that the mayor of Ciudad del Este has. The investigations into alleged acts of corruption against the Esteño community chief will continue after the rejection of the challenge filed by his defense.

Through resolutions Nos. 2,599 and 2,600, dated May 9 of this year, it was resolved to reject the challenges filed by Prieto’s lawyer, against the resolution issued by the Assistant Prosecutor for Economic Crimes, Soledad Machuca, who in turn declared the study of the challenge filed by the lawyer Portillo Vera, against the prosecutors Manuel Rojas and Hermenegilda Cubilla, ineffective, since the investigation against Prieto was reassigned to Unit No. 8 Specialized in Economic Crimes and Anti-Corruption.

The aforementioned resolutions are based on the fact that the challenges raised cannot be analyzed since the purpose of the appeal is to review the decision adopted by the challenged prosecutors (in this case, Manuel Rojas and Hermenegilda Cubilla) who no longer have intervention in the case, the which is processed in Unit No. 8 of Economic Crimes and Anti-Corruption.

In this regard, by FGE Resolution No. 2,325/2023, the fiscal agent Silvio Corbeta was appointed as interim of Unit No. 8 Specialized in Economic Crimes and Anti-Corruption, who must intervene in the 8 cases brought forward against the mayor of Ciudad del Este, Miguel Prieto, for breach of trust, immediate production of public documents with false content and others; Appropriation and others; scam and others.