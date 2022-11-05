Sound Magic, a domestic sound source manufacturer, recently announced a new version of the comprehensive folk music source, China Impression. China Impression is the most comprehensive folk music comprehensive sound source on the market, including the solo sounds of more than 60 instruments.

There are significant changes in this update, including

Contains updated Neo Erhu, Pipa and China Percussion

The use of barrier-free digital watermark encryption replaces the original machine code system, which is faster and more convenient for users to use

Rearranged the composition of some sampling techniques

many minor modifications

For more product details please visit the product page

https://neovst.com/product/china-impression/

At the same time, Sound Magic also officially started the Black Friday promotions. Unlike previous years, this Black Friday will have new discounts every week. But the bigger deals only last for a week, so grab your chance.

Highlights of the week

Neo Piano, a collection of 8 piano sounds, is currently only $99 (retail price $499)

Cadenza Solo Strings, Solo Strings Collection, currently only $49 (retail $399)

Neo reverb, a hybrid algorithmic reverb, currently only $9,.99 (retail price $169)

These deals will end on November 8.The offer page is

https://neovst.com/sales/

In addition, for folk music sources, Black Friday also has the largest discount rate in the whole year. At present, folk music sources have a discount rate of 40% to 40%.And Black Friday offers discounts, and this week’s deals include:

When the total price of the audio source reaches $199, you can enjoy a discount of $50 (that is, $199 becomes $149)

Method: Use coupon code: CimpBF50 at checkout

When the total price of the audio source reaches 299 US dollars, enjoy a discount of 100 US dollars (that is, 299 US dollars becomes 199 US dollars)

Method: Use coupon code: CimpBF100 at checkout

The page of folk music source is

https://neovst.com/product-category/instruments/ethnic-instrument/