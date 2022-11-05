Although the RTX 30 series Ampere architecture graphics card has been launched for two years, NVIDIA continues to update the RTX 30 series models, such as the RTX 3060 8G and RTX 3060 Ti 8G just announced a while ago to replace the video memory with GDDR6X. It can be seen that the RTX 30 series will still be active in the market for a period of time until the RTX 4060 and other series of graphics cards debut.

In the RTX 30 series, apart from the ROG Strix White and GUNDAM Gundam series, ASUS has not produced other whitening graphics cards, and the ROG Strix White and GUNDAM Gundam series whitening graphics cards are only high-end models from RTX 3070 onwards. The mainstream RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti do not have white cards to choose from.

According to foreign websites, ASUS will launch four new DUAL White graphics cards in the future. The DUAL White Snow Leopard series has not been seen since the GTX 10 series graphics cards. After many years, the RTX 30 series has come out again! The heat dissipation module also adopts the same design as the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti DUAL series, only the exterior coating is updated.