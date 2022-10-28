Swords to Ploughshares is an experimental virtual instrument that weaves together real-world field recordings and expressive sound design into a unified creative toolbox. The sounds in this library were recorded between February and May 2022 during the attack on Ukraine and were produced by Ukrainian sound designer and video producer Histibe.

It contains field recordings made in and around his home in Kyiv, as well as during a temporary evacuation in the Carpathian Mountains during the heaviest shelling near his home. Topics include the everyday sounds of his life and city, wartime scenes often interrupted by explosions and the wailing of antiaircraft sirens. It explores the gentle sounds of nature in the mountains, and the surreal feel of late-night radio broadcasts.

This is not a Hollywood war sound collection, nor is it a traditional instrument or sound library. These sounds were recorded in uncontrolled real-world urban and forest environments by an average person, under less than ideal conditions, using basic handheld recording equipment, in wartime conditions. Needless to say, some places will be natural and rough. Live recorded sound effects and ambient soundscapes are captured in this library, giving us a unique glimpse into how an observer feels at a particular place and time in the world. The content of sound design follows the spiritual journey of the artist’s subjective experience and re-expresses it from raw kinetic energy into a more musical form.

This library provides a unique perspective on the changing times and places of the world around an artist’s life. His goal was to transform a repressed feeling into an expressive tool. This is not meant to be a clear, unbiased, unadorned or complete representation of the artist’s entire experience or those around him. It is intended as a constructive, reusable piece of sound art. It’s a window into another person’s “dim and hazy” personal experience, crafted only to serve and inspire your own creative process.

Note: You can support Histibe by ordering directly on his website. The website cart button takes you to the checkout page of Histibe’s web store. Soundiron does not receive any revenue from the sale of this product. Maks is an outstanding multimedia artist, colleague and friend, and Soundiron supports his creative endeavors.

This library is available for Kontakt Player (version 6.2 and higher) and Native Instruments’ NKS platform. Also included are uncompressed wav and open source SFZ presets that can be used in any SFZ compatible software, sampler or plugin.

Get 20% off Swords to Ploughshares for a limited time now for $47 (was $59).

Use discount code:20 That’s it.

Note, this promotion ends on November 10th.

Visit the official website:

https://soundiron.com/products/swords-to-ploughshares