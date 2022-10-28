Check out the rare photo of Elenoire Ferruzzi after the exit from the coma caused by Covid-19. He really a different person. You will be speechless.

Elenoire Ferruzzi made out of the GF

Some hours ago a new episode of Big Brother Vip has been aired. Alfonso Signorini this year is having some very difficult things to peel. Compared to the previous editions, much calmer and more serene, this one that he is conducting is proving particularly busy and complicated.

Everyday, competitors combine one and if it is true that there are some positive characters in the Cinecittà bunker that excite, tell and make themselves known to the public, there are others instead of unfortunately they only write bad pages in the history of Italian television.

In the past few hours, Ferruzzi was severely reprimanded by Alfonso Signorini because of his disrespectful behavior towards gieffina Nikitaaccused by her of being one “Bad luck”unsustainable claims in 2022 especially if made on a theme such as that of luck and misfortune that have sometimes led people to carry out unimaginable actions.

Alfonso has put Elenoire’s stay in the house on televotingletting the public decide. The sovereign people chose: La Ferruzzi outside the GF house. The abandonment of Elenoire certainly displeases many.

Despite the huge slip, the ex gieffina is still a sweet, sensitive and fragile person, with a difficult past. Life hasn’t been easy for her, she has tested her several times. Did you know for example that was she also in a coma due to Covid-19? Check it out the photo very rare of her after waking up in the hospital: it is truly unrecognizable.

The former gieffina after the coma: unrecognizable

In the house of the Big Brother, Elenoire Ferruzzi she made a lot of talk about herself but she also told a lot about herself, revealing some challenges he had to face and that have completely changed her life.

You know that she got Covid-19 and that she was in a coma for months? The story of him makes you come goosebumps. Because of this devious disease against which the world is still fighting today, Elenoire risked losing her life.

After contracting the virus, his body began to show the first signs of imbalance: high fever, fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches. Elenoire’s story is strong which reveals that, at some point, her breathing stopped and she passed out without even being able to call the ambulance.

Someone else did it for her. Ferruzzi was in a coma for 4 months and when she woke up, she found herself in a hospital room without knowing why and what happened to her.

It was February when Ferruzzi got sick and it was June 15th when she opened her eyes and start living again. After four months everything around her had changed. The plus confesses that get back on track and face life again after what had happened to her it was very difficult for her.

His body, in the period of the coma, has undergone a sensational transformation. Due to illness and assisted feeding, the former gieffina lost 40 kg. Swollen face because of the medicines, body too thin, he was another person.

We show you a shot of her after coming out of the coma: it’s impressive. The hospitalization in resuscitation due to Covid-19 he completely changed his life but also the way of living and seeing things.