South Korean Singer G-Dragon Suspected of Drug Abuse Undergoes Hair Removal for Drug Test

South Korean Singer G-Dragon Shaves Body Hair in Suspected Attempt to Destroy Evidence

According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, South Korean singer G-DRAGON, also known as Quan Zhilong, is currently under investigation for suspected drug abuse. The singer recently underwent a drug test, during which all his body hair was removed except for the hair on his head, leading police to suspect that he was attempting to destroy evidence.

G-Dragon voluntarily went to the Narcotics Crime Investigation Section of the Incheon Police Department on November 6th to accept the first investigation. The police conducted a urine test, which showed negative results. However, in an effort to gather more precise evidence, the police attempted to collect his hair, but discovered that he had shaved off most of his body hair. The police managed to collect his hair and nails, which were sent to the National Institute of Scientific Research for identification. The results of these tests have not yet been released.

Nail testing can detect the use of drugs such as methamphetamine or ecstasy in the past 5 to 6 months, while hair testing can reflect drug use in the past year or so. However, as an artist, G-Dragon frequently dyes and bleaches his hair, which may affect the detected drug content.

The police suspect that G-Dragon removed his hair in an attempt to destroy evidence before accepting the first investigation and have expanded the scope of their investigation. They also plan to conduct a supplementary investigation after the identification results are released and may summon G-Dragon for further questioning.

The Incheon Police Department is currently investigating 10 people, including G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun-gyun, for suspected drug use.

Source: China News Network

