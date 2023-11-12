National Table Tennis Team Dominates WTT Taiyuan Station Championships with Triple Crown Victory

WTT Taiyuan Station National Table Tennis Championships locks in the triple crown again – Lin Shidong/Kui Man reaches the top of the mixed doubles

The National Table Tennis Team secured the women’s singles and men’s and women’s doubles championships in addition to winning the mixed doubles championship at the WTT Regular Challenge’s Taiyuan Station.

In the mixed doubles final, Lin Shidong/Kui Man defeated Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha 3-1 to clinch the championship in a national table tennis derby.

The men’s singles saw Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong advance to the semi-finals, where Lin Shidong lost to Togami Hayabusa, who will compete with Liang Jingkun for the championship.

Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi, and Miyu Kihara advanced to the women’s singles semi-finals, with Wang Yidi and Wang Manyu set to face off in the final.

In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Lin Shidong/Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Chuqin/Liang Jingkun secured their spots in the championship match, while the women’s doubles final will be contested between Wang Yidi/Kui Man and Chen Xingtong/Qian Tianyi.

The National Table Tennis Team’s dominance at the Taiyuan Station of the WTT Regular Challenge is a testament to their impressive skill and teamwork.

