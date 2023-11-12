Home » Samsung Plans Early Release of Galaxy S24 Series in 2023, Launching Near Apple Park
Samsung Plans Early Release of Galaxy S24 Series in 2023, Launching Near Apple Park

Samsung Plans Early Release of Galaxy S24 Series in 2023, Launching Near Apple Park

Samsung is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series of flagship smartphones. The launch is scheduled for January 17 next year in San Jose, California, USA. Notably, the location is in close proximity to Cupertino, the home of Apple’s headquarters, Apple Park.

Compared to this year’s release of the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, the launch of the Galaxy S24 series next year is set to take place 15 days earlier. This has led to speculation that Samsung may be looking to make a splash and possibly steal some attention from the CES consumer electronics show held in the United States in early January.

Rumors have been circulating that the Galaxy S24 series will be Samsung’s first AI phone, featuring advanced processors, a high-quality screen, and an impressive 5x zoom lens with a 50 million pixel sensor. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also rumored to feature titanium frames, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

With the technology world eagerly anticipating the release of the Galaxy S24 series, all eyes will be on Samsung as it seeks to make a statement with its latest flagship smartphones. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date draws closer.

Source: SamMobile

