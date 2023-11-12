Puro Training Lab: A New Approach to Personalized Fitness

Gaia and Andrea: a New Approach to Personal Training

Gaia Fortunati and Andrea Boglione are not your typical gym owners. Their space, “Pure training lab,” is not your ordinary workout studio. It’s a place where the two friends turned colleagues have created a unique environment for personalized training and physical preparation.

The idea for “Pure training lab” came from their combined experience in the field of physical preparation. Both Gaia and Andrea have worked in various gyms and fitness centers, but they wanted to create something different. They envisioned a space that was cozy and welcoming, where they could dedicate themselves completely to their clients.

Their target audience includes professionals with limited time, women looking to tone up, and elderly individuals in need of specific training. The studio is intentionally intimate, allowing for personalized attention and tailored programs.

The space not only features high-performance equipment but also includes dressing rooms, showers with chromotherapy, and a herbal tea corner. Additionally, they offer a personalized service for clothing and shoes, ensuring that every aspect of their clients’ experience is catered to.

The latest generation training tool at “Pure training lab,” called Sintesi, is the most complete piece of equipment on the market. The machine, made in Friuli, electronically adapts to every type of exercise and simulates different types of training, making it suitable for both sports and rehabilitation.

Gaia and Andrea’s dedication and passion for their work are evident in their new venture. The “Pure training lab” has already gained a satisfied clientele and is proving to be a unique and effective approach to personal training.

Their commitment to creating a specialized space for tailored training programs has set “Pure training lab” apart from traditional gyms. With their unique approach and state-of-the-art equipment, Gaia and Andrea are revolutionizing the fitness industry in Udine.

