Apartment burned in Molln: 25-year-old suffered burns

On Saturday morning, fire broke out in the apartment of a two-family house in Molln for an unknown cause. The 25-year-old resident woke up around 5:10 a.m. At this point there was already a fire in the foot area of ​​his bed. The man fled his apartment and ran to a neighbor, who alerted the fire department. When the emergency services arrived, the apartment was already fully ablaze. The firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjacent house and quickly extinguish the fire.

The 25-year-old was taken to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Kirchdorf with minor burns on his right leg and suspected smoke poisoning. A total of four fire departments with 60 helpers were on duty. An expert from the fire prevention office and the district fire investigator will determine the cause of the fire later in the day.

