Beijing Launches National Blockchain Network Hub to Ensure Safe and Efficient Data Flow

Beijing Launches Data Basic System Pilot Zone to Build National Blockchain Network Hub

On November 10, the Beijing Data Basic System Pilot Zone was officially launched, with plans to build a national blockchain network hub. The creation plan for the pilot zone emphasized the importance of supporting the construction of the national blockchain network through new distributed data sharing and circulation infrastructure, with the goal of serving the security of data elements and enabling the credible and orderly circulation of data to advance the digital economy.

Beijing has been identified as a development highland for the country’s digital economy. By 2022, the added value of Beijing’s digital economy is projected to reach 1,733.02 billion yuan, accounting for 41.6% of the regional GDP, and the data element market size is estimated to be approximately 35 billion yuan, making up about 39% of the country’s total.

The head of the “Chang’an Chain” application team of Microchip Research Institute highlighted the significance of the national blockchain network hub, stating that it will rely on high-performance blockchain technology integrating privacy computing to build integrated computing power infrastructure and create a new distributed trusted data space. This infrastructure will ensure the safe and trustworthy flow of data elements, allowing for the efficient circulation of high-value data from the government, society, and individuals, while ensuring security. It is expected to be applied in various key fields such as government services, industry, finance, energy, and medical care, becoming a critical component of the “nervous system” of the digital economy.

Moreover, “Chang’an Chain” integrates privacy computing technology to further promote the openness of public data in the pilot area and improve functions such as Beijing’s public data operation services, application innovation, asset registration, processing and conversion, and security management. The initiative also aims to promote the construction of a special data area and build platforms such as a digital asset circulation service platform and a data asset custody platform to assist in the high-quality construction and operation of the pilot area.

With the establishment of the national blockchain network hub, Beijing seeks to ensure the safe and efficient flow of high-value data, reinforcing its position as a leader in the digital economy. The initiative is expected to have far-reaching implications for data circulation and security, driving the development of the digital economy in the region. (Reporter Liu Suya)

