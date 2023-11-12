Tragedy Strikes in Zhejiang: Four Dead in House Collapse

Four people died when a house collapsed in Yongjia County, Wenzhou, Zhejiang – Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, November 12 (Reporters Wei Yijun and Tang Tao) The reporter learned from the relevant departments of Yongjia County, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province that at noon on November 11, a house collapsed during renovation in Yantou Lane, Qiaotou Town, Yongjia County, and four people were injured. Sleepy. As of 7:00 on November 12, all trapped persons had been found, and none of them had vital signs.

After the incident, Wenzhou City and Yongjia County immediately organized firefighting, emergency, public security, health and other departments to carry out rescue operations. At present, the local area is organizing an investigation into the cause of the house collapse and the aftermath. This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

