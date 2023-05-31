Spaniard Fernando Alonso will go in search of his 33rd win in Barcelona

The Spanish Fernando Alonso, driver of the Aston Martin team, admitted this Wednesday that “it would be very special to win at home”, alluding to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Spain that will run on Sunday in Barcelona where he aspires to win his 33rd race.

”Emotions are still running high after the incredible result in Monaco. But now we shift our focus to my home race here in Spain, ”said Alonso, referring to his second place last Sunday in the Principality, behind the Dutchman Max Verstappen, his teammate at Red Bull.

The 41-year-old Asturian won his last competition, number 32 on his resume, in 2013, a decade ago, coincidentally in Barcelona.

On that occasion, the Spaniard won from end to end on May 12, 2013 aboard a Ferrari and after having started from fifth place on the grid.

”We have a lot of experience on this circuit, but it always represents a challenge. It will be interesting to run here again,” Alonso added in statements reported by the newspaper Marca.

Alonso is third in the overall drivers’ standings with 93 points and is confident that a “more spectacular” race will take place due to the characteristics of the layout of the Montmeló circuit.