SPIES – „Playing With Matches” – mica

A rock sound that sets the mood and immediately gets stuck in your ear canals – that’s exactly what the Viennese band SPIES comes up with on their debut album “Playing With Matches” (Audio Heart Records).

The releases so far, including the single “Hurricane”, which was released in mid-May, already indicated that the band SPIES definitely has the potential to attract attention. The now available debut album “Playing With Matches” finally confirms this. The band, consisting of the Austrian singer and songwriter Maggie Löffler and the British producer Dan Fisher, have definitely done their homework when it comes to writing strong rock numbers with a touch of pop.

The album is a catchy tune, one catchy melody follows the next, the guitars unleash an energy that is difficult to resist, drums and bass groove and drive incessantly and encourage you to dance exuberantly, plus Maggie Löffler’s expressive and powerful voice, that of the music by SPIES given the perfect finishing touch. Here and there the musical role models of the duo can also be identified. Maggie Löffler and Dan Fisher, who crossed paths in 2020, certainly have plenty in the past, too Paramore and Avril Lavigne, but they both tell their own stories. Their songs have their very own unmistakable vibration, which wonderfully harmonizes their own character and authenticity on the one hand and suitability for the radio on the other.

SPIES Definitely deliver a terrific debut album with “Playing With Matches”, it’s a big musical exclamation point that certainly won’t go unnoticed. You will definitely hear a lot more from this band in the future.

Michael Ternai

++++

