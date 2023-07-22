Martyr Specialist Sergeant Kırmızıkoç was bid farewell to his last journey

The body of Martyr Enes Kırmızıkoç (26) was taken from the morgue of Erciş Martyr Rıdvan Çelik State Hospital by the soldiers and taken to his father’s house in Örene Mahallesi. The funeral of the martyr was brought to the garden of the Suffe Mosque in the neighborhood after halal permission was received from his family. BURNED IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD CEMETERY After the funeral prayer performed in the mosque garden, the coffin wrapped in the Turkish flag was carried on the shoulders by the soldiers for a while. The body of the martyr was buried in the neighborhood cemetery. Ceremony, Governor […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

