Home News A minor was shot in eastern Neiva
News

A minor was shot in eastern Neiva

by admin
A minor was shot in eastern Neiva

17-year-old boy shot in commune 10 of Neiva is in critical condition

Arnold, a young man of only 17 years of age, is in delicate condition after being shot while riding a motorcycle in the company of another man in the neighborhood of the Machines sector, East of the city of Neiva.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, and according to preliminary versions, Montes and his partner were intercepted by two men riding a blue Pulsar 200 NS motorcycle. The motorcycle griller drew a firearm and fired at Montes, who presented a firearm injury in the right preauricular region and was immediately transferred to a care center, where he remains under reserved prognosis.

The authorities are working on the investigation of the case, collecting sufficient evidence to prosecute those responsible.

See also  Vaccines, after six months the effectiveness drops to 50% what those who wait risk

You may also like

Qixian anchor chats with the two sessions |...

Denise Dietl and Daniel Lumplecker won the Ennstal...

Warning issued for five municipalities near the Chaparrastique...

Club Hawks innovated with a three by three...

Smugglers with 20 people cooped up in the...

Motorcyclist runs over a driver who was checking...

The First Session of the 14th National People’s...

That’s what national coach Flick says about Werder’s...

Michelle Yeoh, óscar a mejor actriz por «Everything...

Off the records

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy