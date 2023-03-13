17-year-old boy shot in commune 10 of Neiva is in critical condition

Arnold, a young man of only 17 years of age, is in delicate condition after being shot while riding a motorcycle in the company of another man in the neighborhood of the Machines sector, East of the city of Neiva.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, and according to preliminary versions, Montes and his partner were intercepted by two men riding a blue Pulsar 200 NS motorcycle. The motorcycle griller drew a firearm and fired at Montes, who presented a firearm injury in the right preauricular region and was immediately transferred to a care center, where he remains under reserved prognosis.

The authorities are working on the investigation of the case, collecting sufficient evidence to prosecute those responsible.