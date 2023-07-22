Bus accident leaves 10 dead and 30 injured in Santander

This Saturday, July 22, at 5:00 in the morning, an accident occurred on the Bucaramanga – San Alberto road, when an intermunicipal bus that was heading towards the Colombian Atlantic coast plunged into a ravine at kilometer 58.

According to preliminary reports from the authorities, the incident left at least 10 people dead and 30 injured.

The Brasilia company bus had on board 40 migrants who, according to the authorities, were heading towards Valledupar, where they planned to embark on a trip with their final destination to the United States.

“The situation is chaotic, thank God we have had help from some ambulances that have already arrived and have displaced many injured, but at this time I do not have all the clear information on what happened due to the seriousness of the events,” said the mayor of El Playón Wilmer Alexander Barrios Cote.

The injured people have been transferred to two destinations to receive medical attention. Some of them were taken to the hospital in the municipality of El Playón, Santander. However, due to the magnitude of the emergency, said hospital is overwhelmed by the number of patients that have arrived.

For this reason, some of the injured were transferred to the city of Bucaramanga to receive care in other hospitals with greater capacity and resources.

The authorities are currently working to provide the necessary assistance to those affected by this accident.

