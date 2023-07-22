Brindisi formalizes the signing of Jeremy Senglin

Happy Casa Brindisi announces with satisfaction that it has acquired the services of Jeremy Senglin, the American playmaker who will lead the control room of the white and blue team in the 2023/24 sports season.

The athlete born in 1995 played the second part of the season in the Italian championship, contributing from January 2023 to Reggio Emilia’s ride to conquer salvation in the top flight. His contribution in 15 games was 8.5 points per game, shooting 46% from two and 45% from three, putting the seal on the debut victory against the future Italian champions Milan thanks to his 14 points in 23 minutes. The season high in the LBA was recorded on the eighteenth day in Pesaro with 19 points (5/7 two-pointers, 1/3 three-pointers, 6/6 free throws) in 24 minutes of play.

Educated at Weber University, Jeremy became the leading scorer in his college’s history, breaking a record that stood for thirty-seven years. With a senior season averaging 21.1 points (44% from three), he also shows all the qualities of him in the Portsmouth Pre-Draft Tournament (17 points + 4 rebounds). Performances that earned him a rookie contract with the Brooklyn Nets, continuing the season in the G-League at the Long Island Nets (best 40-point performance vs Maine).

The arrival in Europe passes from Germany in 2018 to Ludwigsburg (five appearances in the season finale) and from France, where he finds a home in Nanterre in 2018/19 and then returns there in 2021/22. Two years in ProA with double-digit goals scored (14.3 points and 3.2 assists on average at the debut) interspersed with the two-year period in Spain in Andorra (11.3 points in 2020/21). Jeremy is confronted with a very high profile championship and carves out an important space for himself, returning as a protagonist last summer with the Fuenlabrada shirt in the first part of the season averaging 10.3 points, shooting from the field with 47% from two and 45% from three.

The Italian championship remains to be its stage, now with the blue-and-white colors of the Happy Casa.

Comment from General Manager Tullio Marino: “Senglin is a player we’ve been following for some time and we’re very happy with his arrival thanks to the excellent work done by sporting director Leo De Rycke. Welcome to Toast Jeremy”.

