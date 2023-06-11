Sportivo Belgrano lost the game and the top of Zone C

Sportivo Belgrano fell this Sunday with Douglas Haig in San Francisco and the 0-2 against also meant losing the top of the positions in Zone C of the Federal Tournament.

The Cordoba team is now escort of the Pergamino team, which beat them at home with goals from Pablo Mazza and Rodrigo Caballucci, on date 15 of the promotion tournament.

After an unemotional first half, Douglas Haig settled the dispute in a three-minute burst in the second half: at 20, Mazza connected just up the middle from a cross and at 23, Caballucci increased the gap.

Now, Douglas Haig leads Zone C with 27 points, the product of eight wins, three draws and two losses. He is escorted by Sportivo Belgrano with 25 units and a balance of eight wins, one draw and five falls.

On the next date, “el Verde” from San Francisco will visit Unión de Sunchales, on a day and time to be confirmed.