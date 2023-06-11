Home » Sportivo Belgrano lost the game and the top of Zone C
Entertainment

Sportivo Belgrano lost the game and the top of Zone C

by admin
Sportivo Belgrano lost the game and the top of Zone C

Sportivo Belgrano fell this Sunday with Douglas Haig in San Francisco and the 0-2 against also meant losing the top of the positions in Zone C of the Federal Tournament.

The Cordoba team is now escort of the Pergamino team, which beat them at home with goals from Pablo Mazza and Rodrigo Caballucci, on date 15 of the promotion tournament.

After an unemotional first half, Douglas Haig settled the dispute in a three-minute burst in the second half: at 20, Mazza connected just up the middle from a cross and at 23, Caballucci increased the gap.

Now, Douglas Haig leads Zone C with 27 points, the product of eight wins, three draws and two losses. He is escorted by Sportivo Belgrano with 25 units and a balance of eight wins, one draw and five falls.

On the next date, “el Verde” from San Francisco will visit Unión de Sunchales, on a day and time to be confirmed.

Argentinian
See also  This week's horoscope Sun Sagittarius Neptune Pisces: Karma Return Week (Photos)

You may also like

The transformers unearthed in Plottier lose liquid: how...

Netease Cloud Music’s 7th National Campus Singer Contest...

More companies are setting “zero emissions” goals, but...

“Escape Room 5” opened the first domestic variety...

Who is Claudio Poggi, the governor-elect who breaks...

Listen to “Taiwan Music and Painting” and appreciate...

They convene an intersectoral table for the Neuquén...

triumphs of Jaldo, Cornejo, Valdés and surprise in...

BLACKPINK Jennie’s concert is temporarily withdrawn! Wearing an...

The “men’s team” in Xiamen is on fire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy