News

Passenger train hit the car at the level crossing in Çatalca

by admin

An accident occurred at the level crossing in Istanbul Çatalca İnceğiz District. Allegedly, the passenger train from Istanbul to Edirne crashed into the car with 34 EZA 304 license plates, driven by Mehmet Durukan. The impact of the collision dragged the car about 20 meters. Upon the notification, a large number of Gendarmerie, firefighters and medical teams were sent to the scene. Mehmet Durukan, who was stuck in the car, was quickly caught by the work of the firefighters. […]

