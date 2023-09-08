spotlight | dadi freyr – wienkonzert.com

daði freyr Pétursson was born on June 30, 1992 in Reykjavik, but spent his childhood in Denmark. When he was new, he returned to Iceland. In 2012 he founded an indie electro band called “Retrobot” and released an album. In 2014, Daði Freyr moved to Berlin to study music production.

In 2017 he took part in the Icelandic preliminary round for the eurovision song contest part (song: “is this love“), but only took second place. In 2020 he tried his luck again and won with the song “think about things“. However, as we know we were hit by a pandemic in 2020, the Eurovision song contest in Rotterndam did not take place.

In the following year 2021, Daði Freyr was allowed to perform (song: “10 years“), but not live. The reason: a corona case in his team and the associated quarantine. In 2023 there was a guest appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest with the Atomic Kitten – cover “whole again„.

In addition to this never-ending story with the Eurovision song contest, Daði Freyr was not idle: he released numerous singles, two EPs (2017 “next step“ and 2021 “welcome“) and two albums: “& co“ in 2019 and “i made an album“ in the year 2023. now daði freyr is leaving on an extensive tour, from the end of August to December! The Wiener Flex is also on the tour schedule and suffice it to say: take your dancing shoes with you, it’s going to be wild!

15.09.2023 / daði freyr im flex (fb-event) (tickets)

