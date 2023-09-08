El Salvador debuts with defeat against Guatemala in the Concacaf Nations League – Diario La Página

Guatemala defeated El Salvador 2-0 at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores on the first day of group A of the Concacaf Nations League.

With goals from Carlos Mejía and Pedro Altán, the blue and white managed to get the first three points to momentarily place themselves at the top of group A.

The Salvadoran team tried, in the first half, to find the tie and opened the game through winger Alex Roldán, but was unable to make the dangerous plays.

A result that complicates things for the Salvadorans on this path to the Copa América 2024. On Sunday they will host Trinidad and Tobago, who started with a home win.

During the second half, forward lines advanced, Bryan Gil overflowed on the right, although he was controlled by the Guatemalan defense.

Forward Pedro Altán, who came on as a substitute, was in charge of sealing the Guatemalan victory in the 79th minute.

With the game defined, Guatemala continued looking for the goal defended by Tomás Romero and in the final minutes wasted at least two opportunities to extend the lead.

The victory for Guatemala means opening its participation in Group A of the Nations League on the right foot and will arrive as leader in the second match against Panamawhich will be played on Sunday.

For its part, El Salvador will have to recover from the fall when it hosts Trinidad and Tobado on Sunday at the Mágico González stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

