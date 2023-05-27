spotlight | elderbrook – wienkonzert.com

„elderbrook“ is actually called alexander kotz, was born in london in the early 90s (there are various birthdays circulating on the internet, so it’s better not to say anything specific) and began to deal with music in detail at the age of 16. in 2014 (according to discogs) and in 2015 (according to spotify) elderbrook released his first ep “simmer down“, a little later followed the second ep “travel slow“. elderbrook had his breakthrough with the single “colaIn the summer of 2017, fm4 listeners probably tended towards the single back thentalkingthanks to heavy rotation, from the debut album of the same nametalking‘ published in early fall 2017.

elderbrook slowly but surely became a well-known figure in the dance universe. a few tours and festival appearances in 2019 catapulted him into ever higher spheres of fame (and bigger concert halls). during the pandemic elderbrook was not idle: in september 2020 he released his second album “why do we shake in the cold?“. in march 2023 his third album “little love“. the latter, and of course also because there is a lot of catching up to do, is the reason why he is now making the stages unsafe again – among other things he will make the open air area of ​​the arena tremble and you shouldn’t let yourself be told twice. anyone who knows his crazy dance moves knows that it will be worth making a pilgrimage to the third district.

02.06.2023 / elderbrook im open air areal der arena (fb-event) (tickets)

