Home » Štefan Hríb: Dano and Jacky | Opinions | .a week
News

Štefan Hríb: Dano and Jacky | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Štefan Hríb: Dano and Jacky | Opinions | .a week

dano Heriban was supposed to have a concert in our club under the lamp in a few days. Although he was an actor, he had a twinkle in his eye, especially when he talked about his music. Masovo was mostly known for cheap series, but in reality he was someone else. Sometimes he gave the impression that acting was only secondary to him. But that concert will not happen anymore.

Jacky Händler, a student of David Oistrach, has organized great concerts in recent years, alternately in our Philharmonic and in the legendary Vienna Musikverein. For the many people he always liked to invite, he created an experience of the highest quality.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  140,000 people in Fujian escaped from the epidemic area in Zhangzhou, the city’s closed management | Fujian epidemic | High-risk area | Delta mutant

You may also like

Fire in Vigía del Fuerte

Serbian army on standby after incident in Kosovo

[과천소식] Burim-dong holds ‘One Mind Walkathon’, etc. ::...

Cousin De Diomedes Díaz was electrocuted in the...

No monkey speed: Zoo Dresden postpones the opening...

The millionaire that Juan del Mar took, winner...

Dortmund before the weekend: a city in BVB...

The Malá Fatra National Park is willing to...

One person died from an electric shock in...

Experts suggest that patients with “two yang” should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy