Home » spotlight | europavox festival – wienkonzert.com
Entertainment

spotlight | europavox festival – wienkonzert.com

by admin
spotlight | europavox festival – wienkonzert.com

originally it was “europavox festival“A very classic showcase festival in Clermont-Ferrand in France. a showcase festival that combines classical networking with concerts, brings musicians into direct contact with the music industry, with the professionalists of the scene and promotes exchange and networking throughout Europe and, as a result, music export. In 2016, the Europavox festival went one step further and organized small offshoot festivals in various European cities. The host countries this year: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Italy, Lithuania and Romania.

The Austrian edition takes place from November 17th. – November 18th, 2023 in Vienna’s WUK and brings the creme de la creme of European music to the stage. look forward to “shame“ (uk), „lucy kruger & the lost boys” (of), “pom pom“ (no), „mnnqns“ (fr), „bipolar feminine“ (at), „the haunted youth“ (be), „koikoi“ (rs) and “island room“ (be).

Come along and get a taste of a wonderful music experience from many different countries in Europe!

November 17th – November 18th, 2023 / europavox festival in wuk (fb event for friday) (fb event for saturday) (tickets)

line up freitag:

line up Saturday:

I like it:

Like Loading…

See also  Edison Chen's Latest Adidas x CLOT Shoe Collaboration: A Sneak Peek and Release Details

You may also like

how will it affect the Miles plan at...

Gray Sunday with rain in some locations in...

How to Watch the 2024 BAFTA Awards Live...

The cover of Diario PERFIL for Sunday, February...

Milei blamed the “heritage of caste” after the...

Gerard Piqué’s Decision to Keep His Children from...

Israel bombs Gaza as US says it will...

USA: the message that changed his life and...

Actress Eva Cedeño’s Near-Death Experience Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Figueroa’s first setback in the Neuquén Legislature

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy