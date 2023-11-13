spotlight | europavox festival – wienkonzert.com

originally it was “europavox festival“A very classic showcase festival in Clermont-Ferrand in France. a showcase festival that combines classical networking with concerts, brings musicians into direct contact with the music industry, with the professionalists of the scene and promotes exchange and networking throughout Europe and, as a result, music export. In 2016, the Europavox festival went one step further and organized small offshoot festivals in various European cities. The host countries this year: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Italy, Lithuania and Romania.

The Austrian edition takes place from November 17th. – November 18th, 2023 in Vienna’s WUK and brings the creme de la creme of European music to the stage. look forward to “shame“ (uk), „lucy kruger & the lost boys” (of), “pom pom“ (no), „mnnqns“ (fr), „bipolar feminine“ (at), „the haunted youth“ (be), „koikoi“ (rs) and “island room“ (be).

Come along and get a taste of a wonderful music experience from many different countries in Europe!

November 17th – November 18th, 2023 / europavox festival in wuk (fb event for friday) (fb event for saturday) (tickets)

