spotlight | karaoke bash – wienkonzert.com

Seeing bands on stage is one thing, but how often do you have the opportunity to be on stage with a band for a song and to prove your own singing qualities? this possibility was still available a few years ago with absolute regularity thanks to the “karaoke bash“until at some point it became quiet around the group. now report back with a 10th anniversary celebration!

Come by and get involved in singing together! the repertoire of the live band karaoke show includes songs by nirvana, ramones, green day, nofx and foo fighters, via die ärzte, die Toten Hosen, taylor swift and avril lavigne to bon jovi, ac/dc, iron maiden and judas priest (you can find all songs here, for practice!).

of course, a festival also includes a supporting program: the evening will be opened by the weezer cover band “bezzer weezer‘ and after the karaoke break there is an aftershow party with ‘dj rockchick77“. so, see you on stage?

01.09.2023 / karaoke bash in der arena (fb-event) (tickets)

flyer for the event

and here are two more nostalgia hits, concerning the karaoke bash 🙂

“teenage kicks” was performed by none other than arnim from the beatsteaks in 2015 during the karaoke bash aftershow party – click here for the report!

and “don’t stop believin” was always the closing song on previous smashes! <3

