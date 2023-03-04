„max giesinger“ was born in 1988 in a small community in the district of karlsruhe and started his singing career at an early age. always accompanied by his guitar, of course. he played in various bands while still at school and even tried out a solo project called “maxville”. after graduating from high school, he traveled to australia and new zealand as part of work & travel and was also a street musician there.

from 2006 he uploaded cover songs as well as self-written songs to youtube. in 2011 he took part in the singing casting show “the voice of germany”, where he took fourth place. Two tours through Germany followed, the successful single “roof of the world‘ and in 2013 his first ep ‘our summer„.

with a crowdfunding campaign he financed the production of his first album “learn to walk“, which was released in 2014. In 2016 followed the second long player “the boy who runs” and with it the next successful single releases “80 million” and “when she dances„.

in addition to his musical work, “max giesinger” started his life as a juror: in 2018 he was on the jury for “the voice kids‘ and 2019 at ‘the masked singer“. at the same time he released his third album “the trip“ and delighted with further hit singles. In 2021 the fourth album “four“ – and after several postponements, there is finally a tour that takes “max giesinger” to vienna for a date. if you fancy soft guitar sounds and sensitive german lyrics, you should get a ticket now at the latest!

03/08/2023 / max giesinger in the simm city vienna (fb-event) (tickets)

