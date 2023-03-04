Home Technology Against Amazon AND for climate goals: Tactics in the “green
Technology

Against Amazon AND for climate goals: Tactics in the “green

by admin

Although Amazon is billed as a US flagship company of the “green tech” era, the company emits more C02 emissions than many states (more precisely, more than 120 of the 193 countries in the world). Unsurprisingly, workers organizing within and against Amazon are incorporating a discourse on environmental issues into their agenda. The global Make Amazon Pay campaign, for example, finds clear words, demanding that Amazon pay and treat its workers fairly and stop business practices that harm society and the environment.

Among other things, the campaign calls for: “Commitment to zero emissions by 2030; Terminating all custom Amazon Web Services contracts with fossil fuel companies to accelerate oil and gas production; ending Amazon’s complicity in environmental racism, including transitioning to electric vehicles first in communities most affected by the company’s pollution; ending all promotion of climate change denial; Involvement of workers, who have a right to know how their employer will operate sustainably, through a Just Transition process.”

Nor is it surprising that Amazon is investing in its own climate and environmental discourse. Under the keyword “Sustainability”, “our path to net zero carbon” is being promoted from “green” supply chains to “green” fulfillment centers and “green” data centers. The definition of this path is as vague and open as the attitude towards the framework set out by the state for it is non-binding: “There are a lot of different ideas for what the Green New Deal is, and it’s probably too broad to say too much about that in particular” , as Jeff Bezos once explained.

See also  Razer Unveils New Naga V2 Pro Mouse, Unveils Naga V2 HyperSpeed ​​Mouse

Amazon is not meant to be just a “green” company, but to be the global leader in the post-carbon market. This claim is confirmed by headlines such as “How Amazon Became the Largest Buyer of Renewable Energy in the World” or speculation such as “Inflation Reduction Act could boost climate efforts at Amazon” and reports on the Bezos Earth Fund. News about a workforce that is committed to the “green” cause also fits into the picture and even gives the whole thing a democratic touch: Are the workers fighting for the climate not helping to ensure that the “green” company agenda is participatory and im consensus process arises?

You may also like

Customize working days in the Outlook calendar

King Dragon MSI MEG Z790 ACE Motherboard Unboxing...

How to do things with human interfaces? About...

PlayStation Plus games for March: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft...

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Samsung with tempting pre-order...

Smartphone tariff with 20 gigabytes for 10 euros...

[Field material]7950X3D finally released with unsatisfactory performance –...

Test: Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 16 – Gen7, the...

POCO X5 / Pro 5G buy cheap from...

watchOS 9.4 will bring battery recalibration to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy