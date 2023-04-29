WhatsApp develops conversation transfer tool to reduce reliance on Google Drive-ePrice.HK

Although WhatsApp has the largest number of users in the world, there are still many shortcomings that need to be improved. One of them is that when users change to a new Android phone, it is not easy to transfer the content of the conversation to the new phone. Users need to back up their conversation history to Google Drive before restoring it on a new phone. WhatsApp officials also seem to realize that relying on Google Drive is not ideal, and are now developing a new solution.

Reduce reliance on Google Drive

According to a report from the website WABetaInfo, some Android users using WhatsApp Beta version v2.23.9.19 saw the new “Conversation Transfer” option, clicking on it will appear to transfer the conversation history to another Android phone. The introduction inside mentions that the latest messages and conversation history can be privately transferred to the new phone without using Google Drive.

Does not correspond to cross-platform transfer

To transfer the content of the conversation, the user needs to select this new function in the settings, and then scan the QR Code on the new mobile phone to start the transfer process. It’s a pity that this function only corresponds to Android phones and cannot be transferred across platforms. At this stage, WhatsApp only provides this feature to a small number of Beta users, and the actual launch date is unknown, or whether it will be officially launched in the end.

Source: wabetainfo