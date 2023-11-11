Home » spotlight | say yes dog
spotlight | say yes dog

spotlight | say yes dog

Posted on 7. November 2023

say yes dog“ consists of Aaron Ahrends, Pascal Karier and Paul Runde, all of whom studied sound engineering and jazz at the conservatory in The Hague and decided to form a band in 2012.

After their debut EP “A Friend” sold thousands of copies, the group released their first long player “plastic love“. Numerous appearances (on their own tours and at festivals) underlined their musical abilities (Wienkonzert was already very enthusiastic about their concert in Vienna’s Rhiz in 2015, you can read about it here!) but it took a while until the second album came out. only published in 2019 “voyage„.

The third album is due to be released next year, namely 2024 – if you are curious and want to know what the new music will sound like, you should definitely attend one of the tour dates. On November 10th, 2023 the group will be coming to the small hall of the Vienna Arena – so take your dancing shoes with you and move to the driving electro-pop sounds of “Say Yes Dog”!

November 10, 2023 / say yes dog in the small hall of the arena (fb event) (tickets)

Say Yes Dog Spotlight

