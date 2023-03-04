stefanie kloß (vocals), thomas stolle (piano, guitar), johannes stolle (bass) and andreas nowak (drums) decided to form a band when they were teenagers. In 2002, after changing band names, they finally decided on “silvermoon„.

early in their career, the group celebrated its first successes and was able to collect prizes at competitions. with their first album “waste your time“They really took off in 2004. both in Germany and in Austria, the debut record achieved double platinum, the single “through the night” and “symphony“ were on everyone’s lips (and in everyone’s ears).

also the next albumsthinking out loud‘ (2006) and ‘nothing happens‘ (2009) brought out hits namely ‘the best” and “something remains“. with the fourth studio album “sky up“ In 2012, the four musicians went on more poppy paths. linked to this, the records “light luggage‘ (2015) and ‘steps“ (2019).

and now? a new album has not been released. that means the fans can look forward to a journey through 25 years of musical creativity on this year’s tour. the start is the concert in vienna’s gasometer – buy your tickets and join the tour premiere!

03/07/2023 / silver moon in the gasometer (tickets) (fb-event)

