Home Entertainment spotlight | silver moon – viennaconcert.com
Entertainment

spotlight | silver moon – viennaconcert.com

by admin

Posted on March 1, 2023

stefanie kloß (vocals), thomas stolle (piano, guitar), johannes stolle (bass) and andreas nowak (drums) decided to form a band when they were teenagers. In 2002, after changing band names, they finally decided on “silvermoon„.

early in their career, the group celebrated its first successes and was able to collect prizes at competitions. with their first album “waste your time“They really took off in 2004. both in Germany and in Austria, the debut record achieved double platinum, the single “through the night” and “symphony“ were on everyone’s lips (and in everyone’s ears).

also the next albumsthinking out loud‘ (2006) and ‘nothing happens‘ (2009) brought out hits namely ‘the best” and “something remains“. with the fourth studio album “sky up“ In 2012, the four musicians went on more poppy paths. linked to this, the records “light luggage‘ (2015) and ‘steps“ (2019).

and now? a new album has not been released. that means the fans can look forward to a journey through 25 years of musical creativity on this year’s tour. the start is the concert in vienna’s gasometer – buy your tickets and join the tour premiere!

03/07/2023 / silver moon in the gasometer (tickets) (fb-event)

Silvermoon Spotlight

See also  Undersecretary Sgarbi on the Uffizi: "The Isozaki lodge will not be built, I don't want it and the minister doesn't want it"

You may also like

Mowgli – Boa’s Mouth – Album Review

European Emerging Bands Contest at #EYE2023: Call for...

Christina Zurbrügg in the POPMAGAZIN interview: “Then we’ll...

Concert recommendation: woschdog @ RadioKulturhaus – Klangskizzerei

Sun Kil Moon – Nervous to Fly

ILLNESS – Chris Praauer

Time Will Take Us All

Stargazer – Life Will Never Be The Same...

FULL CRIMP – „Crux“ – mica

Dapeng’s film “Keep You Safe” reveals the ultimate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy