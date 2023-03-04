«Follow me in a battle that we have started to erase another element of insanity from Italy: the limited number in medicine». Thus, the governor of the Campania region Vincenzo De Luca on Instagram. “We are repeating in these hours – he continues – that we do not have staff to do shifts in the emergency rooms, but we allow ourselves the luxury – or theidiocy – to send abroad 10,000 young Italians who, in order to enroll in medicine, have to go to Albania, Romania, Bulgaria: they graduate there and then maybe come to work in Italy», says De Luca before asking his followers: “Does this look like a normal country to you?” And then again: «The reopening of asylums is urgent. Urgent, absolutely. We’ll have a nice one battaglia, come with us. In terms of opinion, of the diffusion of this idea of ​​a necessary return to our young people to attend medical school in Italy ”, concludes the governor.

