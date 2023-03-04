Home Health Vincenzo De Luca’s new battle against the closed number in Medicine – The video
Health

Vincenzo De Luca’s new battle against the closed number in Medicine – The video

by admin
Vincenzo De Luca’s new battle against the closed number in Medicine – The video

«Follow me in a battle that we have started to erase another element of insanity from Italy: the limited number in medicine». Thus, the governor of the Campania region Vincenzo De Luca on Instagram. “We are repeating in these hours – he continues – that we do not have staff to do shifts in the emergency rooms, but we allow ourselves the luxury – or theidiocy – to send abroad 10,000 young Italians who, in order to enroll in medicine, have to go to Albania, Romania, Bulgaria: they graduate there and then maybe come to work in Italy», says De Luca before asking his followers: “Does this look like a normal country to you?” And then again: «The reopening of asylums is urgent. Urgent, absolutely. We’ll have a nice one battaglia, come with us. In terms of opinion, of the diffusion of this idea of ​​a necessary return to our young people to attend medical school in Italy ”, concludes the governor.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Covid effect also on the skin

You may also like

Usa 2024: conservative convention poll, Trump at 62%

The emergency room emergency has become routine, the...

Gymnast Kim Bui: “I hung next to the...

Migrant shipwreck, Meloni: ‘No alarm from Frontex. I...

A family history of colorectal cancer risk will...

Ukrainian spies against the Russians, the former model...

Home remedies can help: Popular foods often lead...

Gonzalez and Cabral knock Pioli down

Survey: High awareness of climate protection among physicians,...

Serenella Sparapano died, 65 years old, former professor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy