​DRIVERS is a special project that Hypebeast invites influential people in related industries to talk about their passion for cars. The format is quite simple, “What does car culture mean to you? Where does your passion for cars come from?” Each participant will have the opportunity to showcase their car collection and share how they have contributed to the development of automotive culture during the visit.

Since its birth in 1963, the Porsche 911 has been world-renowned for its classic and timeless design style and excellent durability. It has become the “Dream Car” in the minds of many fans, and the Targa model, which debuted as a derivative version, is even more A unique presence in the 911 family. Introduced in 1966, the 911 Targa takes its name from the Targa Florio, Porsche’s successful Italian car race.

The most iconic element of the early Targa series is the design of its B-pillar crossbar, which can be transformed into a “cabriolet” when the roof is removed, and in the 80s Porsche introduced a true full convertible 911 Cabriolet. After that, the Targa also changed to an openable panoramic glass roof from the 993, and added the rear window opening function in the subsequent 996 and 997 generations.

For tofu, the protagonist of this issue of “DRIVERS”, the Porsche 997.2 Targa4 satisfies his spiritual need for “a design that can stand the test of time”. As the manager of the domestic brand SPTF, Tofu has always been obsessed with retro culture, and the sense of age and “Old Soul” carried by those old objects. The reason why he chose this old car is to satisfy his yearning for Porsche and retro culture. In addition, because its factory year 2011 is the same year as the SPTF was founded.

In this issue of “DRIVERS”, we will talk to Tofu about why he has a soft spot for this Porsche 997.2 Targa4, and the hard work he put into this old car.

1 of 5 2 of 5 3 of 5 4 of 5 5 of 5

Hypebeast: Make, model, year of this car? When did you get it?

Tofu: This is a Porsche 997.2 Targa4 from 2011, I got it last November.

What was the main reason you chose this car?

Because I always wanted to have a design that stood the test of time and had a retro feel. I usually drive it out for a slow walk when the sun is out.

What is the past of this car? Where has it been?

The former owner said that the car had been in the basement for a long time before, the kilometers were few, and there were no major accidents, which also made the car in excellent condition.

Any details about this car? Retrofit? Variety?

After I got the trolley, the first step was to change the color film and replace it with a “deep emerald green” similar to Bentley, because the original car paint did not want to be easily damaged, and the color of the car paint spray needs to be decided after careful consideration; The second step is to change the wheel housing. Through the manufacturer introduced by a friend, I ordered a set of five forged wheel housings based on Singer. At the same time, the brake caliper was also changed to yellow, as a yellow and green embellishment, and the tire was changed to Cup2, which is round and round. A little fatter, it can better match the retro feel of the wheel housing.

The third step is to paste a layer of transparent 3M film on the whole car glass (transmittance 74%, total heat insulation 97%, UV resistance 99.9%). Personally, I like the transparency of the car. The fourth step is to install a Carplay for viewing navigation, as well as reversing images.

Did you find any problems during the modification of this car?

In fact, the entire modification process is quite smooth, just need to be patient and wait for the arrival of the accessories.

Has it reached the perfect state you are most satisfied with so far? Where else should we continue to change?

No, such as the color change film, there will always be details of “revealing”, so when you determine the color in your mind, you will do spray painting, hoping to keep it forever. Then there is the interior. The interior of the car for more than ten years will always wear and tear. At present, I am still thinking about refurbishment and whether to choose some special plaid fabrics to embellish the interior. Also, the car’s air conditioner is deteriorating and needs to be repaired.

1 of 4 2 of 4 3 of 4 4 of 4

In your opinion, what does this car mean to you?

Satisfaction in the spiritual world, and the car’s factory year is the same year (2011) as our brand was founded.

What is the most attractive part of a car for you? Exterior? A sense of control? Comfort?

The first is the appearance, which needs to stand the test of time, and the 997 is a circle smaller than the 992, and it looks more compact and delicate. The second is the sense of control, turning and changing lanes is still smooth.

You said that it is best not to be the first car in your life, so what do you think of the difference between a new car and an old one?

Because the small problems and problems of the old car need to be solved patiently, its irregular problems will affect the normal life and work, and the replacement of the old car parts is not as convenient as the new car directly into the 4S shop. And at the same time a new car and an old car can meet your support needs when you are in trouble.

In the process of growing into an adult, which Dream Car was yours? What else have you owned? And what do you want the most right now?

Dream Car’s word is G63 AMG. To say that the car I want most is a van with a brand logo, because I have seen NEIGHBORHOOD’s vans abroad before, and I think it is very handsome.

How do you see the future of the automotive industry and automotive culture?

Most of the auto industry now focuses on new energy vehicles, and more on the intelligent interaction between people and vehicles. I often experience the convenience of trams, but I also feel the homogeneity and excess functions of many car designs. , Industrial design is a complicated thing, so it is not easy to innovate and make recognition, but sometimes innovation just comes out, maybe not recognized by the public, but it is also a unique historical legacy, such as 996 headlights, I I think it’s very special (although I personally don’t like it haha). Of course, I have also seen some ways of continuing the appearance of the old car and combining the modern interior of the new car. It feels like a good fusion, rather than excessively pursuing the futuristic sense of technology in the appearance.

As for the car culture, I think the culture can only be nurtured by a group of people getting together and the tolerance of the big environment. Now thanks to the era of traffic and the drive of self-media, more and more people recognize and like cars. For example, more and more friends around them often discuss and communicate with each other, which makes this matter everyday and interesting. .

Can you share the song list of the car you are driving this car?

One of the albums I listen to most often while driving is “Nothing Much Better To Do” by Hiroshi Fujiwara, and one of my favorite singles is “Let My Love Shine”.