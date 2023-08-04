Home » Spy – Satisfaction – HeavyPop.at
by Oliver on August 3, 2023

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction: After the two strong EPs Service Weapon and Habitual Offender and a great split single with Maniac disappoint the hardcore punks Spy with her first studio album.

Spy from the Bay Area don’t fall into the rampant scene hype for nothing Scowl, Zulu and Co., the previous releases were veritable, super-compact kerosene explosives – dirty and nasty punk, which got a wonderfully angry edge especially through Peter Pawlak’s harsh vocals.
Satisfaction At first glance, this is exactly where it starts, the playing time alone with ten songs in thirteen minutes is a statement, the artwork is again by Cain Cox, and Charles Toshio is again responsible for the recordings.

What makes the disillusionment with the band’s first album all the more surprising: the raw energy and mangy mania of the only slightly shorter EPs seem to be curbed, the songs appear to have been captured foam-relieved. It just lacks the bite, the sharpness, the dangerous. Everything (even the shouts, which are still spitting poisonously) is staged too cleanly and smoothly, the virtues are cut to the intoxicating extreme, written and mixed as if to play it safe with the handbrake on, the precise clout is simply lacking. were exciting Spy never – but effective and aggressively intoxicating.
That’s why the mid-tempo (hard/garage/indie) rocking numbers of the first half of the record are a bit boring – veterans like Off! or Fucked Up can do it better.

your real strengths Spy closer when stepping on the accelerator as in Surveilled, Pay No Mind, Not for Me, Wrong Place Wrong Time or Big Man he follows. In general, the faster, more dynamic second half corrects Satisfaction insofar as the impression of the album is significantly higher, especially since the closer Hidden in Plain Sight then shows some gusto pieces from the fat groove to the epic rumble.
Nevertheless, the songwriting of the band turns out to be latently generic and one-dimensional, no matter how solidly snotty the riffs can be. If you throw the new material in a pot with the previous output, it acts Satisfaction maybe like the more dignified balance to the gait of the EPs – but despite the short playing time (which of course suits the whole thing very well and allows the rating to be rounded up snack-wise) in one piece this is sometimes only partially satisfactory. From a potentially outstanding genre band Spy at least for the time being degraded to solid mediocrity, just above average.

