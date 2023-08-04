FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS on August 2nd, 2023. The Linux operating system and the FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: FreeBSD Security Advisory (Stand: 01.08.2023).

Security Advisory for FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

FreeBSD is an open source operating system from the BSD family and is therefore one of the Unix derivatives.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3107 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS Release < 13.2-RELEASE-p2 (cpe:/o:freebsd:freebsd)

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS Release < 13.1-RELEASE-p9 (cpe:/o:freebsd:freebsd)

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS Release < 12.4-RELEASE-p4 (cpe:/o:freebsd:freebsd)

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS Stable < 13.2-STABLE (cpe:/o:freebsd:freebsd)

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS Stable < 12.4-STABLE (cpe:/o:freebsd:freebsd)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

FreeBSD Security Advisory vom 2023-08-01 (02.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/02/2023 – Initial version

