SSL Releases B-Series Dynamic 500 Format Module B-DYN

Part of the sound of the revered mixing consoles of the 1980s is due to the design of SSL’s 4000 Series channel strips. Today, new B-Series modules B-DYN brings you the compressor and expander/gate sections of the 4000 B-Series console, both known for their subtle tinge.

Through the analog circuitry of the B-Series, this module brings a great deal of precise sound-shaping potential to your 500-Series. First, there are three stepped compression ratios: 2:1, 4:1 and 10:1, and a DS (De-ess) setting with fast attack and release times.

When in use, the compression ratio control also brings auto-fill gain, which is a useful touch. In addition to DS and Auto Fill Gain, there are four selectable release times, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8 and 1.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Expander/Gate section has Threshold and Range parameters, and a Release control with five settings; 0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8 and 1.6 seconds.

Both the compressor and expansion/gate sections can be bypassed individually, and there’s also a low-cut filter and a stereo link switch to ensure stereo image integrity when using paired modules.

According to SSL, the B-Series dynamic module B-DYN will be available in the market in mid-2023.

More information on SSL B-Series dynamic modules:

https://www.solidstatelogic.com/products/b-series-dynamics-module?tab=overview