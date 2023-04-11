There are those who do not accept a stew without red chorizo ​​and there are also those who need at least three pots to cook everything separately, maintaining the exact flavors and times. Between one and the other there are those who know and savor a simple version and as tasty as the others, which only uses a good-sized pot and a clock to measure that everything turns out at its point.

Ingredients (6 servings):

– 4 osso buco wheels

– 1/2 kilo skirt

– 2 onions

– 3 leeks

– 3 apios

– 4 carrot

– 5 potatoes

– 1/2 kilo pumpkin

– 6 papas

– 3 corn

– coarse salt

– ground black pepper

Lots of color, lots of flavor.

Preparation

In a large pot add two thirds of cold water. Add the osso buco, the brisket, the onion, the leek and the celery, all cut into coarse pieces. Add salt, pepper and boil for an hour. Degrease, removing the foam that forms on the surface.

Now it is time to cut the rest of the vegetables in the same way as the previous ones, in large portions -in halves for example-. So that everything is respectably cooked, the following order can be followed: first the carrots, after 7 minutes add the potatoes and sweet potatoes and after 5 minutes it is time to add the pumpkin.

After cooking everything for 5 more minutes, place the corn cut into wheels and continue for 7 more minutes. Turn off the fire. Serve the vegetables and meat, accompanying it with a good mustard. This dish is rich in variety of flavors.

A dish to repeat.

Tips

* If you want to add chorizo, boil them separately for 20 minutes. To degrease them. Then you incorporate it into the central pot.

* If it occurs to you that the stew can carry some beans, this should be the last ingredient that we incorporate; you have to cook them for 20 minutes. It is good to know how long they have been cooking to see at what point in the process they should be incorporated. Chickpeas also go very well in a stew.

* A few slices of bacon, two or three, never hurt in a stew. Of course, they make it heavier and more caloric.





