The heartbeat at the time of the encounter sprouted a looming new meaning of life, and the deep love outlined a smart romantic melody. The Stella McCartney 2022 Qixi Festival selection series devotes itself to the perfect encounter between nature and the love of the moment.

Multifaceted Charm

The Qixi Festival selects the ready-to-wear series, which perfectly matches the vivid layers and soft lines, reshapes the charming charm of Stella women in the name of love, and reveals the best multi-faceted self in the present moment. The asymmetric rib knit design is the perceptual element, showing intellectual charm. The brand has revisited essential classic staples and enhanced them with signature Stella accents. A voluptuous variety of feminine emotions and attitudes that move fluidly between structure and softness, eccentricity and glamour, simplicity and sophistication, all fused with love.

The ultimate fan “chain”

Made from sustainable plant-based materials, the Stella McCartney Frayme Fan ‘Chain’ bag is reinterpreted with a bold style that breathes new life into this sweet moment. Featuring a classic gold and silver mixed color plated chain strap and signature badge, the bag is made of pure material and handcrafted in Italy. As another classic masterpiece that inherits the brand’s “zero killing” and “environmental awareness”, this season, a crescent-shaped shoulder bag is launched, and elegant white and nude colors are selected to convey pure affection.

romantic and modern

Comfort is also an indispensable part of getting along with each other. Stella McCartney’s Qixi shoe series recommends Shroom high heels. It draws inspiration from natural elements and takes its name. It interprets the collision between modern and classic, and balances the overall silhouette with exquisite design. The classic thick chain-detailed slippers launched by Air Slide also embellish this romantic chapter, continuing with the classic Falabella series to write a heart-warming narrative with a loved one.

Only love is eternal, Stella McCartney’s Qixi Festival selection series continues to carry the brand’s sustainable concept, and carefully builds the honey language of love on the occasion of Qixi Festival.

