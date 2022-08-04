Source Title: 361° Professional Equipment Officially Delivered to China National Rope Skipping Team

On August 4th, the equipment delivery ceremony for the 361° Chinese Rope Skipping National Team “Help the National Team and Jump Out of the Chinese Model” was held in Beijing. The Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China presented the flag to the Chinese National Rope Skipping Championships in 2022, and 361° Group, a well-known domestic sports brand and the official partner of the Chinese Rope Rope Rope National Team, officially delivered professional rope skipping equipment to the Chinese Rope Rope Skipping National Team. Huang Qiang, Director of the National Fitness Division of the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sports, Zheng Yexin, General Manager of the Brand Management Center of 361 (China) Co., Ltd., Chen Yanghui, Deputy Director of the National Rope Skipping Promotion Committee, Shanghai Dajianshi Sports Culture, the executive body of the National Rope Skipping Promotion Committee He Weiguo, general manager of Communication Co., Ltd. and other guests attended the event. At the scene, the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China, the National Rope Skipping Promotion Committee and the 361° Group jointly launched the “Joy Jumping Plan”. In the future, 361° will focus on promoting youth rope skipping and continue to strengthen its layout in the field of youth sports. The national team skipping equipment was officially delivered.Show the brandProfessional strength It is reported that the rope skipping equipment delivered by 361° this time covers a series of professional products such as rope skipping shoes, competition suits and award-winning clothes, which meet the application needs of Chinese national rope skipping team athletes in different scenarios. At the ceremony, Yu Sifei and Huo Yueyang, members of the Chinese national rope skipping team, appeared in rope skipping equipment and performed rope skipping performances. The Chinese national rope skipping team represents the highest level in the field of speed rope skipping in China and even in the world. In recent years, it has made great achievements in the international arena. In the 2021 Online World Rope Skipping Championships series, the Chinese national rope skipping team won a total of 62 golds, 31 silvers and 17 bronzes, and the total number of gold medals and medals was the highest in history. This year, 361° has reached cooperation with the Social Sports Guidance Center of the State Sports General Administration, the National Rope Skipping Promotion Committee and its executive body, Shanghai Dajianshi Sports Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and officially became the “Official Partner of the Chinese National Rope Skipping Team”. With extremely strict standards, 361° became the official partner of the Chinese National Rope Skipping Team, demonstrating its strength in the field of professional sports. “361° is a leading professional sports brand in China and is deeply concerned and loved by consumers.” At the delivery ceremony, Huang Qiang, director of the National Fitness Division of the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sports, said, “Technically, they have mature Sports technology accumulation; in terms of products, they understand the physical characteristics of the Chinese sports crowd, especially the Chinese youth sports crowd; in the understanding of rope skipping, they have been deeply involved in the field of professional sports for many years, and have a rich heritage and a good foundation.” Professional equipment is full of highlights, ingenious to build to help field performance In order to provide safer and more comfortable equipment for the members of the Chinese National Rope Skipping Team, the 361° Research and Innovation Center Rope Sports Special Team cooperated with multiple departments to fully promote the research and development work. At the same time, in order to make the equipment meet the professional requirements, the R&D team specially conducted research on professionals and athletes in the rope skipping industry, and invited world champions to try and give feedback many times. Guided by cutting-edge technology, the whole body dynamics and force distribution were analyzed one by one. Create professional jump rope equipment. Take the antelope skipping rope shoes as an example. This product has specially integrated antelope bionic technology and fast elastic technology in the research and development process. It is a special product specially developed for rope skipping. Its superior cushioning and resilience can help athletes take off faster every time. One step, while ensuring a more stable landing, effectively improving the sports performance of the players on the field. This rope skipping competition suit is also very bright. It has achieved a perfect balance in the three dimensions of skipping rope culture, functionality and fashion sense. The design and tailoring of functional quick-drying fabrics combined with the characteristics of rope skipping legs can effectively improve sports performance and prevent jumping. The color application of regular sports is matched with a forward-looking design language, which is both functional and fashionable, highlighting the charm of rope skipping. Huo Yueyang, a member of the Chinese Rope Skipping National Team in the 2022 Asian Rope Skipping Championships, is very satisfied with the professional rope skipping equipment created by 361°: “I feel very relaxed when I skip rope with this new equipment, especially the pair of 361° children’s Glamour skipping rope shoes on my feet. Let me save effort when taking off, it is suitable for both training and competition, I will definitely perform better in this Asian Championships.” Deepen the field of rope skipping and continue to strengthen the layout of youth sports At the delivery ceremony, the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the National Rope Skipping Promotion Committee and the 361° Group jointly launched the “Joy Jumping Plan”. This plan is the first project launched by 361° in cooperation with the Chinese National Rope Skipping Team, and it is also the beginning of 361°’s efforts in the field of rope skipping. In the future, 361° will serve 10 million people skipping rope within 4 years through the comprehensive equipment plan for skipping rope; at the same time, 1,000 rope skipping competitions will be held within 4 years, covering 5 million person-times, to help the promotion of rope skipping. It is reported that after completing the delivery of national team equipment, 361° will carry out rope skipping experience activities in 2,000+ stores across the country in August, which is expected to cover 4 million young people including store members. As a leading national brand in China, 361° actively exerts its professional strength in sports, and it is a good opportunity to cooperate with the Chinese national rope skipping team. 361° will empower the youth sports market and the development of the sports industry with product innovation, launch more professional-grade sports equipment suitable for youth groups, and continue to strengthen the group’s layout in the field of youth sports. This time, 361° officially delivered professional rope skipping equipment to the Chinese national team, which is an important opportunity for the group in the field of youth sports. In the future, 361° will provide the most professional sports equipment for the national team and hundreds of millions of Chinese skipping enthusiasts, inject new energy into the strategy of “powering the country with sports“, empower the development of the sports industry with product innovation, convey the love of sports, and help ” Healthy China 2030″.

