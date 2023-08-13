STEP: how to vote with the single electronic ballot used in the City of Buenos Aires

The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will have concurrent elections on Sunday August 13that is I STEP THEM that define the candidates who will compete in the general elections on October 22 and the localto elect Buenos Aires head of government, will be held at the same tables. However, the PASO will present paper ballots and in the premises the system of single electronic ticket.

For this reason, the government presented on Wednesday, July 26, the new voting system that, for the first time, will include the election of the next head of government with single electronic ticket and that of president with the traditional paper ballot.

Unlike the split choicesa method that was used on several occasions in the City, the competing They will be carried out with two different systems on the same day as the national elections, while the rest imply that there are two different voting days.

On August 13, paper tickets will be used for the national ones and the single electronic ticket for the local ones.

From next Monday, July 31, in Buenos Aires around a thousand machines will be made available on the street, to train residents in different parts of the city. Furthermore, in all Community Centers there will be dark room renderings for the community to try out.

The training includes the use of electronic voting devices and the step-by-step that must be carried out on election day. In addition, it launched a publicity campaign on the voting circuitwhich will take place once the voters arrive at the table to cast their vote.

The government of the City of Buenos Aires made available a voting simulator con single electronic ticket that allows rehearsing the election process, with the option of doing it by political group, or by category. To access the simulator, join this link.

Voting step by step

Identity accreditation: upon arrival, the voter accredits his identity with the polling station authority, delivering his document, and is provided with a white envelope.

Vote for national authorities: With the white envelope, the voter goes to the screen to select the paper ballots corresponding to the national authorities, following the traditional voting system.

Introduction in the urn: after choosing their options on the paper ballots, the voter goes back to the table of authorities and places the envelope in the ballot box for national authorities. The table authority provides assistance if necessary.

electronic vote: the polling station authority delivers a Single Electronic Ballot (BUE) to the voter, who goes to the election machine. On the machine screen, the voter has two options: “Vote for political grouping” or “Vote for categories” (known as ballot cutting), having in this last option the possibility of making combinations of categories.

choice in the machine: If you choose “Vote for political grouping” (known as a full list), all political groupings appear on the first screen. After voting and selecting a grouping, all categories associated with that grouping are automatically chosen.

Confirmation and printed vote: Once the election is over, the voter has the option to restart their vote or print it. If you choose to print, the ballot with your selections is printed and the voter verifies that their choices are correct.

Vote validation: If the voter has any doubts, they can bring the BUE chip closer to a sensor that will display their choice on the screen to confirm that everything matches.

Introduction in the ballot box of local authorities: If the voter is satisfied with his choice, he folds the printed ballot, puts it in the ballot box for the local authorities and ends his vote.

signature and delivery: the voter signs the padrón and receives the corresponding die to complete the voting process.

