Real Madrid does not fail in its debut in LaLiga and defeats Athletic

He Real Madrid They don’t have a starting goalkeeper or a reference number nine –at least for now– but they do have a scary talent called Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder, only 20 years old, became a giant on a stage of the stature of San Mamés and commanded the triumph of the whites in the league debut against him Athletic (0-2).

Two sparks of Rodrygo and Bellingham himself in the first half were enough to seal a victory as valuable as it was bittersweet. And it is that the night of Madrid went wrong, and in what way, when Militao retired in tears after a very ugly gesture on his left knee. “He doesn’t look good,” Ancelotti acknowledged after the game. Everything points to a severe sprain, although the coach did not even rule out a torn anterior ligament, the same injury that Courtois was diagnosed with and which would mean saying goodbye to the season. The breakdown would be significant.

The night seemed tremendously complicated for the whites due to many things, from the rival to the stage through the Belgian’s traumatic injury. While waiting for Kepa Arrizabalaga, the one chosen to replace Courtois, Ancelotti turned to Lunin to form an eleven that confirmed the commitment to the 4-4-2 in diamonds as a new system and also that young people take charge. Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham occupied a midfield in which for the first time in a long time there was no trace of either Kroos or Modric, substitutes at La Catedral. Above, Vinicius and Rodrygo as the spearhead of a Madrid that promises vertigo rock and roll.

The duel began intense, almost vibrant, with a San Mamés on fire and a Madrid that sought to apply high pressure. With Bellingham in the attacking midfielder and Valverde and Camavinga reinforcing the flanks, the Whites managed to recover quickly against a somewhat apathetic Athletic with little fang. So much so that it was enough for Madrid with a Rodrygo’s flash to take the lead just before half an hour. The Brazilian shot before a Unai Simón after a mistake by Lekue.

Shortly after, the Spanish international denied Alaba the goal with a header and did the same with a intermittent Vinicius in his best action of the night. The winger, now a forward, outwitted two rojiblancos defenders but ran into Unai who couldn’t avoid Bellingham’s goal in the subsequent action. The Englishman finished off first and with all the intention a corner and almost without ruffling their hair and in less than ten minutes Madrid had already fastened their first three points of the championship. They were the worst minutes for Athletic and the best for Ancelotti, with a dominating Bellingham who showed all his virtues in San Mamés: deployment, physique, arrival, association, technique…

Militao’s tears

Ernesto Valverde tried to shake the shaker in search of a reaction from his team and introduced until three changes at halftime. Not with those. There was no way for Athletic to plug in on a night that went wrong for Madrid in the 50th minute. Military was on top of Sancet when a slip on his support leg, the left, forced him to perform a bad gesture on his knee.

Quickly everyone realized that the action did not look good. The Brazilian central defender, a pillar of the white team in recent seasons, retired between his tears and the applause of the San Mamés public. Ancelotti’s voice and countenance in the post-match conference do not bode well. From there, the game did not matter to a Madrid that did not suffer at any time and that had the odd option to extend its income.

There was time to see Kroos and Modric and also for Joselu to make his official debut. And a little more. A Madrid full of youngsters under the direction of Bellingham prevailed without overexertion on a night that could cost him dearly if the worst forecasts with Militao are confirmed. He sighs Ancelotti and it’s not exactly a relief.

