Steven Tyler is out: Aerosmith have to interrupt their tour

Steven Tyler drops out Aerosmith have to interrupt tour



September 12, 2023, 3:26 p.m

Aerosmith are actually currently on a big farewell tour, but they now have to interrupt it for at least four weeks. The reason is a vocal cord injury that frontman Steven Tyler sustained during a gig at the weekend.

Aerosmith have paused their farewell tour. Singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal cord injury last Saturday during only the third performance of the “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” in Elmont, New York, as the band announced on Instagram. Six planned tour dates for September therefore had to be postponed.

“I suffered damage to my vocal cords during the show on Saturday,” the 75-year-old explained on the band’s official Instagram channel. The injury led to “subsequent bleeding.” Now, on orders from his doctors, the singer has to take it easy for 30 days and is not allowed to sing. According to his own statement, the postponement of the tour dates leaves him “heartbroken”.

Aerosmith are currently on their big farewell tour. A total of 40 performances are scheduled throughout the United States and Canada. The planned concerts in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Raleigh and Washington, DC will be rescheduled from January 29, 2024. The “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” currently continues on October 11th in Tampa, Florida.

Farewell tour without original drummer

In May of this year, the band, founded in Boston in 1970, announced that they wanted to say goodbye to their fans with the current tour. The group tours with its original lineup of Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry, bassist Tom Hamilton and guitarist Brad Whitford. Only drummer Joey Kramer is represented by John Douglas. The drummer declared in March 2022 that he wanted to take a temporary break.

Aerosmith celebrated great success from 1975 onwards with their most famous hit “Walk this Way”. In the 1990s, the group thrilled a whole new generation of fans with songs like “Cryin”, “Crazy” and “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing”.