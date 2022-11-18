After an early preview, Stone Island and New Balance’s joint football series finally officially debuted, and Chelsea Football Club and England national team striker Raheem Sterling was invited to perform.

The series brings the football uniform set that was first exposed in mid-October, with Stone Island’s original camouflage pattern, in which the pants and T-shirt are made of 100% recycled polyester fiber, and there is also a Stone Island silicone badge and NB logo on the front to symbolize identity , and offers simple black football socks accessories.

In addition, a Furon V7 football shoe is also the highlight of this cooperation. The design uses Hypoknit upper, mesh lining and offset shoelaces to provide amazing support. Raheem Sterling will also wear this shoe in the future. actual combat.

The New Balance x Stone Island joint series will be available for pre-sale on Stone Island’s official website on November 21, and will be fully available on New Balance’s official website and designated stores on November 25. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.